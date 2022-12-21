ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News

Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Over 500,000 Escape and Bronco Sport SUVs

Citing a potential fire hazard, Ford (F) - Get Free Report recently recalled more than half a million Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs to fix a faulty fuel injector. The automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it was recalling 333,342 Escape and 188,436 Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
Cold Weather Driving With A Tesla: Essential Tips For Charging

Winter is coming, with warm clothes, movie nights and a blanket at home, Christmas lights and decoration and inevitably, the cold on the road and lots of snow in some areas. Having an electric car is not a problem at all to having a good driving experience during these months though, even in the coldest northern countries; on the contrary: an electric vehicle works down to around -40ºF, even in colder conditions than a diesel, which usually has a limit of around -13ºF.

