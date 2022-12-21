Winter is coming, with warm clothes, movie nights and a blanket at home, Christmas lights and decoration and inevitably, the cold on the road and lots of snow in some areas. Having an electric car is not a problem at all to having a good driving experience during these months though, even in the coldest northern countries; on the contrary: an electric vehicle works down to around -40ºF, even in colder conditions than a diesel, which usually has a limit of around -13ºF.

