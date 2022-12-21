ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

ksl.com

UTA bus driver assaulted at Millcreek Station, hospitalized

MILLCREEK — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted while taking a break at Millcreek Station on Tuesday. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the driver was taking a break at the station around 11 p.m. when an "unprovoked" attacker assaulted him. The driver, age 25, suffered "very significant injuries," but was later released from the hospital, Arky said.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing endangered man found unharmed

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Family safely evacuated from West Weber house fire

WEST WEBER, Weber County — A family was safely evacuated after a house fire broke out early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 282 S. 4600 West in West Weber about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District. When they arrived, firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the attic.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

