MILLCREEK — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted while taking a break at Millcreek Station on Tuesday. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the driver was taking a break at the station around 11 p.m. when an "unprovoked" attacker assaulted him. The driver, age 25, suffered "very significant injuries," but was later released from the hospital, Arky said.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO