Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
ksl.com
Man arrested after armed robbery in Pleasant Grove, police say
PLEASANT GROVE — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he used a stolen gun to rob a pair of collector sneakers from someone selling the shoes online Christmas Eve. Wyatt Anthony Meadows, 20, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license. The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden,...
KSLTV
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39, was sentenced...
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
ksl.com
UTA bus driver assaulted at Millcreek Station, hospitalized
MILLCREEK — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted while taking a break at Millcreek Station on Tuesday. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the driver was taking a break at the station around 11 p.m. when an "unprovoked" attacker assaulted him. The driver, age 25, suffered "very significant injuries," but was later released from the hospital, Arky said.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
Two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Payson, police say
Two women in Payson were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 22.
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested in fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver was arrested Wednesday after police say he intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy on his way to work. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County...
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
ksl.com
Missing endangered man found unharmed
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
ksl.com
Family safely evacuated from West Weber house fire
WEST WEBER, Weber County — A family was safely evacuated after a house fire broke out early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 282 S. 4600 West in West Weber about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District. When they arrived, firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the attic.
KSLTV
Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
