President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...

17 HOURS AGO