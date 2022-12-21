Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
wrestletalk.com
Two AEW Stars Get Engaged
It seems that it was a very Merry Christmas for two AEW stars as they have now revealed that they’re engaged!. Announcing their engagement via Twitter, two AEW stars are set for an All Elite wedding!. Backstage interviewer Lexy Nair revealed on Twitter that she and fellow AEW star,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains How Short Film Role Came To Be
Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) has discussed his role in the recent short film TITO. Speaking with WrestlingNews.co, Erick explained that Anthony Notarile wrote a part for the short with him in mind, following their time working together in WWE. Explaining how the short film came to be,...
wrestletalk.com
Batista Is The Greatest Wrestler-To-Actor Ever?
A famous filmmaker praises Batista as the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever. Professional wrestling allows its performers to showcase plenty of skills including their acting, which has led to many stars to make the transition into the world of Hollywood. From The Rock to Roddy Piper, various wrestlers have tried their hand...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Debut Of Unique Match
Find out what unique match type WWE has just announced and when we’re set to see it take place in the new year!. With a new year, reportedly so too comes a unique match type as announced by WWE. Taking to Twitter to share a video package in anticipation...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star ‘Made Sure’ To Watch Bray Wyatt’s Return
A former WWE star said they “made sure” to watch Bray Wyatt’s return. At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt returned to the company in an epic closing segment to the show after being released in July 2021. Wyatt had a rollercoaster first stint with WWE where he...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Says Coming To NJPW ‘Has Awakened Something In Me’
A former WWE star says coming to NJPW has awakened something in them. At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, Lio Rush made his return to New Japan and formed a partnership with CHAOS’ YOH to enter the Super Junior Tag League 2022 tournament. YOH and Rush won the tournament...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Discusses Potentially Working With AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has spoken about whether he ever plans to work with All Elite Wrestling. Angle recently appeared on the December 9 edition of SmackDown to celebrate his birthday in his home state of Pennsylvania. On the episode, he teamed with fellow...
wrestletalk.com
Cash Wheeler Names The Team He Wishes He Could Still Wrestle
AEW star and one half of FTR Cash Wheeler has opened up about what he believes to be the best matches of his career. FTR has had a number of career highlights this year, including a series of critically acclaimed matches against Ring of Honor tag team the Briscoes. Prior...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Compares AEW Fans To A Cult
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T has criticised fans of All Elite Wrestling, comparing them to a cult. Fans of the promotion have something of a reputation online for being defensive, and encouraging people to watch AEW Dynamite in conversations that are only tangentially related to wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Viewership & Demo Rating Up For December 23 Episode
The viewership figure and demo rating for Friday’s (December 23) edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, SmackDown drew 2.376 million viewers. This is up from the December 16 edition that drew 2.191 million viewers. This is the highest total viewership for...
wrestletalk.com
Matt Cardona Pitched Former WWE Star Winning Andre The Giant Battle Royal At WrestleMania 35
Matt Cardona has revealed he pitched for a former WWE star to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. The careers of Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have been connected and are forever intertwined. Since their days at the New York Wrestling Connection academy, the two men have formed an unbreakable bond that led to them signing with WWE.
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan On ‘Major Challenge’ Of AEW Losing Cody Rhodes
Tony Khan has opened up about the ‘major challenge’ AEW faced when Cody Rhodes departed the company to return to WWE. AEW CEO Tony Khan appeared on an episode of the Grapsody Podcast and spoke candidly with hosts Will Washington, Righteous Reg & Phillip Lindsey. On the episode...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Addresses Comparisons Between AEW & WCW
Others have done it before, but Tony Khan has recently compared AEW to WCW and revealed the similarities and differences. Speaking on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan highlighted the rise of WCW, saying:. “There are so many great heights, and they are different companies. There are heights WCW rose to,...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Appears On WWE Raw Best Of Clip Show
Cody Rhodes appeared on tonight’s WWE Raw Best of 2022 clip show to discuss amongst other things, his goal upon return. Just when you thought there wasn’t a great reason to check out the WWE Raw best of 2022 show airing in lieu of a live edition, they announce an appearance by Cody Rhodes!
wrestletalk.com
Smackdown Star Confirms Major Match Was Originally Rejected Under Vince McMahon
On January 1 2023, WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will do something, mere months ago, seemed highly improbable as he returns to Japan. Nakamura will face the Great Muta as part of the latter’s Pro Wrestling NOAH retirement tour. The tour, which ends on February 23 will see Nakamura return...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Addresses Frustrations About Underutilized AEW Talent
Tony Khan has recently addressed the vocal criticism from some wrestlers that he underutilizes AEW their talents. He recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he explained that with limited television time:. “You’re never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. “You have people...
Comments / 0