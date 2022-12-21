Read full article on original website
Montana Woman Needs Some Cheer. Have You Dealt With A Grinch?
It's less than a week away from Christmas and stores are busting at the seams with last-minute shoppers. Here in Bozeman, where we have seen a decrease in employees, it shouldn't be surprising that the wait times in line will be longer than one may be used to. The other...
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Shooting Threats Turn Out To Be False Alarms in Montana
Law enforcement across the state of Montana responded to multiple calls regarding threats to local schools on the morning of Friday, December 9. Details about one of the threats were shared on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at...
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
8 Interesting Bozeman Area Events This Week
Looking for fun things things to do this week? Shopping, strolls, markets, theater, drum circles...there's something for everyone!. Wednesday, December 7th, 2022: Women's Full Moon Drum Circle at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman - (325 North 25th Avenue, Bozeman) Starts at 7pm. Bring your own drum, or use a loaner. $15/woman suggested donation. "women's ecstatic drum circle -- let's spread great vibes to bless our lives"
Deck The Halls With Christmas Cash From Montana’s Best Country
100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.
Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
Montana Business Shares Spectacular One Of A Kind Holiday Display
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
National Cookie Day Is Here! Where To Celebrate In Bozeman
A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
