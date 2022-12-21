Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Potential John Cena WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed
A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.
Real Reason Upcoming WWE Event Has Been Cancelled
Barely a month ago, a major WWE event was being planned to take place in January 2023 and now it appears plans have been halted. The show was scheduled to take place on January 18 2023 and would have taken place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. There had...
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)
Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
Top NXT Star Explains Their Reaction To Winning Gold
A top NXT star has explained their reaction to winning gold. On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. This became the cherry on top of a banner year for the 21 year old who debuted for WWE in the spring.
Rumour Killer On Current AEW Champion Working Without A Contract
There has been a rumour killer on a top AEW star working without an AEW contract. Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular performers since the company’s foundation in 2019. Despite wrestling in multiple top matches, he only recently captured his first piece of gold in...
Major Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
A huge update has emerged on Chelsea Green, following speculation that she is on her way back to WWE. Following several returns under the Triple H regime, it was reported by WrestleVotes in October that WWE had significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Since then, a number of sources...
AEW Has Produced Remix Of Popular Theme Song
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made a surprise appearance and laid out Darby Allin with a guitar shot following his victory over Jay Lethal on the show. Jarrett has since been aligned with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt...
WWE Star Touts ‘Finally’ Having New Merch Released
A WWE star has taken to Twitter to share with fans that they have ‘finally’ gotten a new piece of ShopWWE merch!. A WWE star that hasn’t been seen on television in awhile has shared with fans on Twitter that they’ve finally gotten some new merch!
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
AEW Star Details Rough Recovery From Recent Injury
AEW star Ruby Soho made her return to the company on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho had been out of action since she broke her nose in a match with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on the AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show. Ruby appeared on Busted...
WWE Name Says He Has ‘Never Had So Much Fun’
WWE Director of Long Term Creative Rob Fee has opened up about his current position, noting that he loves working for WWE. Fee took to Twitter to note that he has never had so much fun, praising the WWE locker room. Man, I still can’t believe I work at WWE....
Behind The Scenes Video Before WWE Star’s Final Match
WWE producer and former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble has become one of the key backstage names in WWE in recent years. The producer recently wrestled in his last match at a WWE live event in West Virginia on December 11. This was Noble’s first match since he retired to become...
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
What Max Caster Had To Say In Epic AEW Rampage Rap
Max Caster may not have been medically cleared for competition to drop elbows on tonight’s AEW Rampage, he was still able to drop bars!. Making his characteristically hilarious entrance rap for the match between Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn taking on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During...
WWE Hall Of Famer Says They Were Going To Beat Brock Lesnar At Past WrestleMania
One WWE Hall of Famer has revealed the fascinating storyline that was set to occur surrounding WrestleMania 19. On an episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a major angle planned that would have seen him beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Angle said:. “I was supposed to beat Brock,...
