In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado
It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out
Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
KKTV
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
Aurora hospital makes national top 10 list for concerning metric
Researchers over at NiceRx tabulated just how many visits the most heavily trafficked emergency rooms in the country garnered since 2021.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
kunc.org
Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation
Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Travelers stuck as hundreds of flights cancel in Denver
Thousands of flights have been canceled around the country and hundreds at Denver International Airport as the arctic storm that hit Colorado moved east across the U.S.
Where You Can Find Colorado's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
denverite.com
Polis and Hancock launch new fund to help migrants arriving in Denver
Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock are partnering with the Rose Community Foundation to launch a fund to support migrants coming to Denver. The past few weeks, Denver has opened emergency shelters and issued a state of emergency to respond to hundreds of migrants arriving in the city. The migrants have largely arrived from El Paso, Texas, which has struggled to serve the many people fleeing South and Central America.
After 42 hours, Denver finally gets above zero degrees
The arctic cold front isn't done just yet. Friday will remain cold with multiple counties under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
