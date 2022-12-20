Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard. All 120 counties are...
Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”. That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
WKYT team coverage of severe winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Is monitoring a significant winter storm/blizzard that is hitting Kentucky. We are monitoring road conditions in Lexington and watching the transition from rain to snow. It is just raining now, and we are still seeing a lot of people on the roads. It’s all of...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 is back open after multiple crashes in Gallatin County early Friday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near mile marker 63 on I-71, the sheriff’s office said. Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 was shut down around noon...
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in. Thursday afternoon, Streets and Roads Department workers started their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living...
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, there were two outages reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 15,059 total […]
