Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction
Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce
The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.
After husband 'failed her', woman learns a valuable lesson about marriage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I wasn’t packing my bags or threatening to leave my marriage when my husband used the “wrong” tone of voice or made me upset because I wanted to end my marriage. Oh nooo! Far from it.
ScienceBlog.com
Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
The Jewish Press
The Five Stages of Faith
As he lay in his hospital bed, gasping for breath, he began contemplating his time in this world. He was now an elderly man, nearing the end of his journey. But what a journey it had been. There had been ups and downs, difficult decisions, and deep struggles with faith. As he reflected on these times, tears began flowing down his cheeks.
Opinion: Signs Codependency Is Affecting Romantic Relationships
Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.
psychologytoday.com
Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch
We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
