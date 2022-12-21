Read full article on original website
Hannah Barnaby
It’s no wonder why Hannah Barnaby of Charlottesville, Virginia, began writing books. With almost every job she’s undertaken, there’s been a relation to books, whether she cataloged, repaired, barcoded, shelved, sold, edited or reviewed them. The next step was obvious—children’s book author. Barnaby’s sense of humor is evident, especially when reading her website where she lists her career as “children’s book author, writing instructor and manager of mayhem.”
