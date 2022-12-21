Read full article on original website
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
People Are Sharing More Expensive Versions Of Items That Are Actually Worth Spending Extra Money On And I'm Updating My Shopping List Immediately
"I can really tell the difference between those and the ones I buy from Target."
CBS Deals: Last-minute gift ideas with Ashley Bellman
On this edition of CBS Deals, Ashley Bellman shares several items that could make your day a little easier and offer a little comfort during this stressful time of year… all at exclusive low prices. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. (CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.)
CBS News
Samsung recalls more than 600,000 top-loading washers due to fire hazard
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.
yr.media
Resell Culture: The Craze Behind Collectibles
In the last decade, resell culture has invaded various markets. For a really long time, it was mostly sneakers that were the craze. People would line up at dawn outside Foot Lockers to get their hands on highly anticipated Air Jordans, just to resell them for over double the price.
This Home Alone Lego set is going to be under so many Christmas trees this year
It’s a classic Christmas movie that, especially for those of us who grew up in the 90s, never gets old. But Home Alone is also something more than just a movie — it was the inspiration for a nearly 4,000-piece Lego set that recreates the McCallister family residence from the original film in painstaking detail, making this perhaps one of the most nostalgic toys likely to be found under Christmas trees this year.
