'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega can't live without these headphones -- and they're on sale now on Amazon

Phone Arena
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Walmart holiday deal: This Pioneer Woman cookware set is on sale now for $89
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season....
New York Post
Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200
These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
Christmas Toys at the Last Minute: Amazon Has a Secret Shop Loaded With Deals
With fast Amazon Prime shipping, procrastinating shoppers could still get huge bargains delivered by Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Digital Trends
You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast
Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
ZDNet
Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale has every kind of gift you need
Running behind on holiday shopping this year? Best Buy is to the rescue. Through tomorrow, you can save hundreds of items across their website. Because there are so many deals, we've rounded up the best ones available right now. You'll want to add it to your cart and check out ASAP. Not only is stock low, but you'll want to get these in time for your gift exchange, and time is running out.
These Popular Luxury SUVs Under $100,000 Are Worth the Cash
These popular luxury SUVs under $100,000 include the 2023 Kia EV6, the 2023 BMW X5, and even the 2023 Audi Q7. The post These Popular Luxury SUVs Under $100,000 Are Worth the Cash appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS Deals: Last-minute gift ideas with Ashley Bellman
On this edition of CBS Deals, Ashley Bellman shares several items that could make your day a little easier and offer a little comfort during this stressful time of year… all at exclusive low prices. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. (CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.)
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone
Cover your precious new toy with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
TechRadar
Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Verizon, right now
Verizon's latest deals make it easier than ever to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Sure as death and taxes, every year sees Apple release a new iPhone, and 2022 saw its best effort yet across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max options.
Christmas gift guide 2022: Best last minute deals at Walmart (plus deals)
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Christmas is only away. Fortunately, there are still a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart...
Phone Arena
This Apple Watch Nike SE model with cellular connectivity is too cheap to ignore right now
Predictably discontinued on the heels of its successor's long overdue announcement a few months back, the 2020-released Apple Watch SE is obviously not among the best smartwatches money can buy anymore. That's in part due to the fact that many major US retailers appear to have followed Apple's suit and...
CBS News
Samsung recalls more than 600,000 top-loading washers due to fire hazard
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.
Women's Health
Amazon's End Of Year Holiday Sale: Score Deals On Tech, Fitness Gear, Mattresses, And More Bestsellers
The countdown for Christmas might be coming to a close and Hanukkah's eight illuminating nights are winding down, but the holiday magic is far from over. Amazon is closing out the year on a high note with a secret, last-minute holiday sale. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing prices on a range of categories such as home, tech, fashion, beauty and fitness. Whether you want to treat yourself to a fancy new appliance, wow a loved one with a post-Christmas present, or get a head-start on those 2023 resolutions, Amazon has great deals for everyone right now. (Yes, everyone and yes—the deals really are great.)
Apple Insider
Apple offers free two-hour delivery for Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — From December 22, 2022, to December 24, two-hour delivery of items from Apple retail stores will be free — for eligible products, and in certain areas. It's no longer buy an iPhone 14...
Why You Should Consider Blurring Out Your House On Google Maps
Have you ever searched for your home address on Google Maps? If so, you’re probably familiar with the eerie feeling of knowing that other people can find an up-close photograph of your house so quickly. You’re not alone if you’re uncomfortable with having your house on Google Maps. There are home security and safety concerns associated with having images of your home shown on the platform.
ZDNet
How to split-screen on iPad for multitasking
The iPad is a great device. It's a product that sits in the middle between tablet and laptop. And iPadOS, the operating system that runs on the iPad, is packed with some pretty cool features. But it surprises me how many people don't use -- or even know about --...
