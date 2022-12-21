Read full article on original website
Amazon Shoppers Agree That the 'Hype Is Accurate' Around Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and They're on Sale Now
“They keep your water cold for what seems like forever” These days, there's no reason not to have a durable, compact water bottle — especially one that's designed to keep your liquids chilled or warm throughout the day. And while you could certainly opt for a standard reusable water bottle, there's one brand that's become a fan favorite: Hydro Flask. Right now, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle is on sale at Amazon in certain colors and sizes, bringing down the price of the beloved reusable bottle...
We tried the Yeti Yonder, the brand’s lightest water bottle yet
Known for its lineup of rough and tough wares — from coolers and bags to chairs and blankets — Yeti is the go-to brand for nature lovers and sideline-sitting parents alike. While the indestructibility of Yeti gear is a huge selling point for consumers, the brand is equally popular because of its smart design details. Never is this strategic engineering more apparent than in Yeti’s latest product drop, the Yonder Water Bottle.
Ion8 Water Bottles and Angry Birds Come Together to Make Hydration Fun
DUNDEE, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Ion8, one of the fastest growing hydration specialists in Europe, has partnered with Rovio to release an eye-catching series of Angry Birds water bottles that aim to make hydration fun for all ages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005448/en/ Ion8 Leakproof water bottle and Rovio collaborate on 10 new Angry Birds bottles (Graphic: Business Wire)
12tomatoes.com
How To Open Water Bottle Packs For Easy Access
This hack has been making the rounds as of late and for good reason. It’s a clever trick that is designed to help you get rid of your water bottles far more easily. If you are anything like us, this is a hack that has been a long time coming. We have often struggled with this task and now we are finally able to share the wealth with the rest of our readers.
thetrek.co
Chicken Tramper UL Gear Water Bottle Sleeve Review
As the world’s number one fan of hydration reservoirs, one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced on the trail is having to ditch the water bladder on thru-hikes. The convenience of a hassle-free drinking method, combined with the constant reminder to sip throughout the day, is great for day-hikes but perhaps overkill—and even unreliable—on a thru-hike.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
denver7.com
All body products are less than $5 at Bath & Body Works starting tonight
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Get ready to stock up on your favorite Bath & Body...
CNET
Make Your Own Distilled Water at Home and Cut Down Your Grocery Bill
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It has a variety of uses in medical settings and at home. And while you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own since you can actually save money by making it at home. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
How To Freshen Up Your Comforter Without Washing It
Constantly sending your comforter through the laundry is difficult and time-consuming. We've got a great tip for extending the time between cleanings.
How to make your towels feel soft and fluffy again
If your towels feel like sandpaper, don’t throw them away. We break down how to make towels feel soft again in four simple steps.
Healthline
Why People With Severe Hypertension Should Drink Only 1 Cup of Coffee Per Day
Researchers report that people with severe hypertension should not drink more than one cup of coffee per day. They say high coffee consumption by people with abnormally high blood pressure was associated with double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. The researchers noted, however, that green tea does not...
Good News Network
Clever Dog Collects Hundreds of Plastic Bottles During Walks – to Recycle Litter and Clean His Town
A clever recycling dog is helping clear the streets of litter by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks. Scruff, a 13-year-old border collie, has been dubbed “the eco dog” by local residents who love watching him do his part for the environment. Owners David Grant...
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Every Type of Rug the Right Way
When you begin cleaning, you probably start by tackling the areas of your home that see the most action, like your bathroom sink or kitchen countertops. But the most highly-trafficked spot in your house is right under your nose—actually, it's right below your feet. Your rugs gather dirt and debris with every step you take, and require routine care to keep them clean. But how you clean your rug depends on its material, which prompt all kinds of questions about the right methods and ingredients to use.
8 must-have gadgets to fight the frosty winter
Winter is a time when people like to stay warm and cozy in their homes. And there are a lot of gadgets that can help them do just that. The best winter gadgets can be used in a variety of ways. Some of them are to keep you warm and cozy, while others are for outdoor activities. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best winter tech gadgets that will make your lives easier on frosty winter nights.
Vanilla is the first food made from plastic
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
homedit.com
How to Wash Pillows
While it’s not on most people’s monthly cleaning checklist, learning how to wash pillows will rid one of your most used items of dirt and germs. Pillows are a powerhouse. They give you a soft spot to lay your head each night but accumulate dead skin cells, dust, saliva, and sweat over time. To keep your pillows fresh and long-lasting, wash them twice per year. (More often, if you’re a heavy drooler, sweat a lot, or have pets in your bed.)
How to meet your daily dietary needs on a budget by combining cheap vitamins and nutrient-rich foods
Cheap vitamins can help you get enough nutrients if you're eating on a budget — but they can't completely replace a balanced diet, experts say.
Recycling Today
Bunting eddy current cleaning up plastic scrap
A plastics recycler in the United Kingdom has turned to magnetic equipment supplier Bunting to help it capture any residual metal from its stream of shredded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) shredded plastic flakes. According to United States-based Bunting, which also has a fabrication plant in the U.K., its customer “shreds millions...
