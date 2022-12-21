ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers CB CJ Henderson practices in full on Wednesday

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c3Wo_0jqZMMjb00

The Carolina Panthers don’t have the deepest nor the healthiest defensive backs room at the moment. But what do they have there, at least as far as the cornerback position goes, will likely be at their disposal on Saturday.

For the second straight practice, Jaycee Horn was listed as a limitied participant ahead of the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The standout second-year corner, however, did state on Tuesday that he anticipates on playing this weekend.

Fellow starter CJ Henderson, additionally, turned in another full session on the day. Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb told reporters prior to Wednesday’s activities that Henderson will get the nod if he’s healthy and will be backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.—who’s looking to bounce back from a rough Week 15.

“We have confidence in all of our corners,” Holcomb said. “And Keith, Keith has played well. Keith has played well. Obviously, he didn’t have the best game last week. And he’s a competitor. And I truly believe he’s ready to bounce back and he feels like he wants to bounce back and he has something to prove.”

Here’s Wednesday’s full injury report:

Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game status

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring Limited Limited

CB Jaycee Horn Shoulder Limited Limited

TE Ian Thomas Thigh Limited Limited

DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle Limited Full

CB CJ Henderson Ankle Full Full

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heckled Patriots fan speaks publicly on viral Raiders game incident

The New England Patriots fan that was relentlessly heckled at a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium is speaking out publicly for the very first time. A video of Jerry Edmonds, a longtime Patriots fan, went viral, following the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Raiders. In the video, a Raiders fan could be seen pointing and yelling in Edmonds’ face in a confrontational manner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams embarrass Broncos, 51-14: Instant analysis of Week 16 win

Surely, everyone saw this one coming. Everyone expected the Rams to absolutely steamroll the Broncos and their top-five defense on Christmas Day. The Rams, who hadn’t scored more than 23 points since Week 6, put up 31 first-half points against the Broncos and cruised to a 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, improving their record to 5-10 despite remaining out of playoff contention.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

To save secondary, Cowboys should consider moving DaRon Bland outside

DaRon Bland has been a ray of light in an otherwise dismal year of cornerback play for the Dallas Cowboys. The fifth-round rookie from Fresno State has arguably been one of the Cowboys’ most pleasant surprises from their most recent draft class. Bland has steadily moved up the depth chart since his selection in April. From the fringe of the roster to dime corner to nickel, Bland has risen to every challenge and quite possibly helped save the Cowboys season in the process.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy