Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri
You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
Two Hospitalized After Livingston County Crash
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a pair of catalytic converters on Sunday. Charles Burns, 52, was charged with two counts of stealing a catalytic converter and two counts of second-degree property damage. A $5,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A Jefferson City The post Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
WILLIE J. CAMPBELL
Willie J. Campbell, 65, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. In true Willie J. fashion, there will not be a formal service, but there will be a get together of family and friends to celebrate his life. The gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jackson’s Event Center, 25003 Kite Ave., Marshall, MO. Instead of sending flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The HART Fund. Handy Artist Relief Fund (HART), through The Blues Foundation, provides assistance to musicians and their families facing health issues and Willie would want to continue to help others.
April election filing will end on Tuesday
Filing for a wide range of area elected positions to be decided in the April election will close on December 27. The Cuba School Board positions will be for three-year terms. Those positions are currently filled by Jennifer Moreland, Cheri Schuette, and Dr. Sean Siebert, who have all filed for reelection. Jamie King and Luke Eikermann have also filed.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, with wind chills as low as 20-below-zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin quickly. The counties affected include Saline, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, and Cooper...
UPDATED: Five people arrested after two drug warrants served in Franklin County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one man taken into custody at Neff Road in St. Clair. Kevin Overall, 38, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000. Five people are taken into custody after two separate drug distribution...
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
