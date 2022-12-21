Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
threeriverspublishing.com
You can find good fishing on the Current, even in winter
Current River is magical any time of year. Its storied history is preserved within the boundaries of the Ozark Nation al Scenic Riverways for much of its length. Thousands of floaters and fishermen come from around the world annually to visit the stunning natural beauty of Current River country. Perhaps, however, the best way to slow down and take in the incredible beauty, wild character and intricate detail of Current River is with a fly rood in hand.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
threeriverspublishing.com
April election filing will end on Tuesday
Filing for a wide range of area elected positions to be decided in the April election will close on December 27. The Cuba School Board positions will be for three-year terms. Those positions are currently filled by Jennifer Moreland, Cheri Schuette, and Dr. Sean Siebert, who have all filed for reelection. Jamie King and Luke Eikermann have also filed.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
myleaderpaper.com
Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire
Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel
An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
kjluradio.com
Newburg man pleads down in multi-agency drug investigation
A Phelps County man pleads down in a case involving methamphetamine and Fentanyl. It was Monday when Chad Krause of Newburg pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. In exchange for his plea, a charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
