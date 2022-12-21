ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser

By Sponsored Content
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Glh4z_0jqZBda300

Pretty in Pink Boutique is currently in the midst of its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Each location has set up and decorated its Christmas Tree. You can view each one and vote for your favorite on their website.

Each vote helps raise money for the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which goes towards those who are unable to afford treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique. The final donation will be made in the name of the store with the most votes.

Franklin

Pretty in Pink in Franklin chose a “Lady in Red” theme for their tree and decor. This artfully decorated tree is currently in the lead in the poll, but it’s a close race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds7Th_0jqZBda300

Hendersonville

This “Sweet Tree” at the Pretty in Pink in Hendersonville is sure to activate your sweet tooth. The bright colors and icicle base are eye-catching and make this tree one of the front runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzxQD_0jqZBda300

Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro location chose to decorate its store with Santa decor. They have their main tree with decor but have also set up a smaller tree with a beard and little Santas throughout the store!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVuBh_0jqZBda300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCptZ_0jqZBda300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt4mt_0jqZBda300

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has chosen a snowmen theme and put the “Pink” in “Pretty in Pink”. The pink decor and signs held by the snowman showcase what Pretty in Pink is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIp8D_0jqZBda300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs84K_0jqZBda300

About the Pretty in Pink Foundation

The Pretty in Pink Foundation was created to help those without insurance or unable to pay. It allows everyone in need to receive the same level of treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique.

Lack of insurance or the ability to pay should not stop someone from receiving the treatment they deserve. Any monetary donations received go towards helping those who cannot afford treatment themselves. They also accept donations of lightly used prostheses, bras, and compression garments. You can donate to the foundation here.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Voting for your favorite Christmas tree closes on Friday the 23rd, so be sure to get your votes in while you can!

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree

Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County. “There are thousands of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager

Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Lavinia Jones Fillebrown

Lavinia Jones Fillebrown passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 following a brief illness. Lavinia was born June 13, 1926 to Margaret McDaniel Jones and Ralph Culbert Jones in Nashville, TN. She graduated from Ward-Belmont in Nashville, Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts, and attended Vanderbilt University. Lavinia married Thomas Scott...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Kathy Darlene Dewire

Kathy Darlene Dewire, age 70, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Kathy was a beautiful soul who loved telling stories, being around her family and her friends. She enjoyed doing crafts and listening to music. If you knew Kathy, you knew she really loved dancing! Before the Starlight Club closed you could find her there being a dancing queen. She enjoyed going to eat at the Waffle House and Cracker Barrell. Kathy had a radiant smile and a contagious laugh. She will truly be missed.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Billy ‘Bill’ Lynn Pugh Sr.

Billy “Bill” Lynn Pugh, Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, he was 86 years old. Bill was a longtime member and former deacon of the Radnor Church of Christ. He was a tremendous encourager and inspiration to everyone he met, and Bill never met a stranger. Bill’s attitude was contagious and his love for the Lord undeniable. He was also a lifelong UT fan. One of his favorite sayings was “This is the first day of the rest of your life.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
784
Followers
4K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy