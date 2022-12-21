Read full article on original website
Related
This New Irish Whiskey Is Made From a Kind of Barley Not Used Since the 1970s
Ireland’s Waterford Whisky is singularly focused on highlighting the concept of terroir in Irish whiskey, creating some interesting expressions along the way. The distillery’s latest release is all about the barley and its effects on flavor, specifically a resurrected variety that hasn’t been used in whiskey production since the ’70s. The things that give whiskey its flavor can be narrowed down to a few important elements—the type of barrel its aged in, the method of distillation, the water used to proof it and, perhaps most importantly, the type of grains that are used in the mashbill. Waterford pays very close attention...
Eater
The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant
Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
studyfinds.org
Best Red Wine Under $20 For 2023: Top 5 Must-Try Bottles Most Recommended By Experts
For some, a nice glass of red wine at night is the ultimate equalizer between life’s demands and the need for downtime. To find a great bottle of red doesn’t mean you need to drop a fortune — in fact, many highly-rated wines are actually quite inexpensive. We did some digging for you and came away with a list of five of the best red wines under $20, according to experts.
Simply Beverages hops on ‘perfect’ mimosa trend with new orange juice dropper
Simply Beverages is giving mimosa lovers the chance to win its Simply a Drop kit, which includes a glass juice dropper, a champagne flute, a recipe card and more.
hereisoregon.com
Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table
Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
restaurant-hospitality.com
Pour Over Coffee, the slowed down brewing method
Pour-over is both a method and a type of tool used for brewing coffee. It involves slowly and precisely pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a filter above a single cup, and it’s believed to enhance the natural flavors of the coffee where other automatic methods cannot. It’s a time-consuming option — it can take several minutes to brew a single cup — but it brings in an appreciated aspect of ceremony for consumers.
How to gift the perfect bottle of wine this holiday season
(BPT) - 'Tis the season … of stressing over what to get everyone on your list. Choosing the right gift for your loved ones can be quite a daunting task, but there’s one gift that can delight friends and family alike — a great bottle of wine.
Punch
The New Vocabulary of Beer
“Crispy boi,” “mlíko pour,” “gusher.” The rapid evolution of craft beer over the past two decades has necessitated an entirely new language to describe it. Here, a non-exhaustive guide to the modern lexicon. The days of simply deciding between an IPA and a lager...
Punch
Build a Better Sparkling Cocktail
Six tips and tricks from the pros to for better spritzes, royales and bubbly batched drinks. “Pretty much any drink can be improved by adding some bubbles,” says Seattle bartender Abigail Gullo. Many bartenders agree, and, of late, the abundance of spritzes and royales at bars across the country proves the point. Gullo notes that a sparkling cocktail is often someone’s first or last drink in a night, so it should make a good impression—and be fun, of course. Meanwhile, New York bartender Michael Aredes insists: “Not all bubbles are equal,” meaning, it’s just as important to be thoughtful and choose something of quality that will complement your base flavors.
Comments / 0