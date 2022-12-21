ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Dickel Is Relaunching Its Oldest Whiskey and We Got an Exclusive First Taste

In 2016, Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel released a 17-year-old expression in small 375-ml bottles, and devoted fans promptly fell in love with it. Six years later, the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., now under the direction of GM and distiller Nicole Austin, has brought it back. George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is now in full-sized 750-ml bottles, and we got a first taste while we chatted with Austin about this new whiskey. There are a whole lot of barrels aging at Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, TN, and Austin has used these (as well as overseeing distillation of new whiskey) to...
TULLAHOMA, TN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Christmas cocktail ideas from Tequila Rose

Strawberry cream liqueur brand, Tequila Rose, has revealed its top Christmas drink recipes for those looking to be the host with the most this season. Entertain guests with the most extra cocktails developed by top mixologists using the instagrammable pink liqueur loved by celebrities such as Antigoni, Chloe Burrows, Amber Gill and Choriza May.
Eater

The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant

Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy