ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
WESTLAND, MI
metroparent.com

Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews

This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending

A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
NOVI, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
crhspress.com

Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds

The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy