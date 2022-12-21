Read full article on original website
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
HometownLife.com
Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop
Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Family prays for Christmas miracle for teen struck by vehicle near John Glenn High School
Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley was just an independent teenager taking charge of her priorities − getting to school on time − when her life and the lives of those who love her changed in one terrible instant. Aalyiah, a 15-year-old sophomore at John Glenn High School in Westland, was crossing...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Detroit News
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews
This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
HometownLife.com
New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending
A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
School Closings: Check full list of school closures in metro Detroit
As a winter storm hits metro Detroit, we're providing a list of school closures in our area. Some districts made the call Thursday to close for Friday.
MetroTimes
This ‘medieval’ Detroit mansion is listed at $496K — let’s take a look [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a restoration project with medieval character, this Palmer Woods home is right for you. Located at 19551 Burlington Dr., this tudor-style home features stone and woodwork that would make anyone feel like they're royalty on Detroit's westside. The seven-bedroom mansion was built in 1924 and sits...
WXYZ-TV to air Christmas Mass from Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
At a time when it's difficult for us to gather, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be airing a very special broadcast of Christmas Mass from Detroit's Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
crhspress.com
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Sherriff's rescue injured swan that was stuck in frozen lake
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office saved an injured swan that was stuck in a frozen lake Thursday. The Sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to rescue the swan that was frozen to the ice on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township. Residents living near the lake...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Parents threaten kids with gun; man dies while driving; woman shoots gun in house: Port Huron police blotter, Nov. 1-9
The Port Huron Police Department investigated 22 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his monthly administrative report to Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 1-9. Child abuse with...
