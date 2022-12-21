Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season
What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if your favorite holiday cookies didn't exist anymore or were limited?
diabetesdaily.com
2022 Diabetes Holiday Gift Guide
This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. Gone are the days of gifting sugar-free candies that sit untouched until next year. This year give your loved ones with diabetes (or yourself!) a gift that can make living with diabetes a bit easier and cooler! Check out our recommendations for this holiday season.
domino
’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
Holiday Gifting Guide: When To Ship Packages So They Arrive by Christmas
The crunch time for holiday shopping - and shipping - is just about here. And if you need to send your gifts across the country or want to order something to arrive in time to give in person, it's...
Gardening 101: The gift of trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
Rachel Cruze: How To Do All of Your Holiday Entertaining on a Budget
Thanks to inflation, hosting for the holidays can get expensive. But with the right strategies and planning ahead, you can be sure you're getting the best prices possible on food and decor during this...
GW Hatchet
Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list
Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
