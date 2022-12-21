Read full article on original website
Related
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
How to stay warm and safe as temperatures in central Pa. fall into the teens
This weekend the temperatures are expected to fall into the teens. Here are a few tips to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe and warm:. The best thing to do to is to stay home if you can. Wear extra clothes and make sure you have an adequate amount of warm clothing and blankets around the house.
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Bottling up some Boilo
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a holiday staple in the coal regions of the Keystone State. A tradition that goes back a few hundred years – Boilo. It's an Americanized version of an Eastern European drink called Krumpnik that was popular during the holidays. But when the Eastern Europeans...
Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars
As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line
The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite holiday cookies: Google
(WETM) – The holidays wouldn’t be complete without sweet treats, and a popular tradition for many is baking and decorating Christmas cookies with family and friends. Google Trends recently compiled data on each state’s most popular Christmas cookie, based on the amount of search traffic, as well as other popular holiday treats. Among different types […]
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23
News of the stalwart location’s closure has reportedly taken many customers by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, PennLive.com, and NPR.com.
WNEP-TV 16
Does It Really Work: Yummy Can Potatoes
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the holiday weekend coming, many of you may be cooking for family and friends. In this edition of Does It Really Work, Kurt and Teresa test a product that promises to put the perfect baked potato on your Christmas table in mere minutes. Check out...
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania
A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
This gift is at the top of Pennsylvanians’ Christmas list, finds study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
pahomepage.com
SPCA Pet of the Week | 12/22/22 Pa live!
Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. ‘Shoe Box Project’ shows kids value of volunteering. 'Shoe Box Project' shows kids value of volunteering. Kidney disease prevention and early detection. Kidney disease prevention and...
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
Comments / 0