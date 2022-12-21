ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETewX_0jqZ9QaV00
Emily Goodwin

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin.

Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:

“Today, we found that our sweet Emily has flown to Jesus. As I walked today, I prayed that God would lead me to her… and he did. I discovered her body under a tree, not very far from her car, but in a direction that we didn’t think she would take. An autopsy and investigation is required by state law.

We are devastated and heart broken to lose one of the kindest, most compassionate people to walk the earth. She is now singing the music she loved, in heavens choir! The grief feels crippling, but I still believe that God is always in control and God is always good… we rest in that. Thank you for your love and support.

Mike, Rebecca, Stewart, and Andrew Goodwin.”

There is also a gofundme page set up here for donations.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022.

Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
784
Followers
4K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy