Three films will pick up six nominations apiece when the Golden Globe contenders are announced on December 12. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our complete predictions with our projected winners highlighted in gold. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “Women Talking” will be the leading films with six nominations apiece, though that doesn’t count Best Score and Best Original Song categories, which aren’t in our predictions center for the nominations round but could add to these...

OHIO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO