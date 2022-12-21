High school basketball rankings: Link Academy takes over No. 1 spot in National Top 10 after Montverde Academy loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tigers can’t exercise ‘Demons’ in Gasparilla Bowl
Even though Missouri didn’t make the College Football Playoff, they still got a chance to finish their season on a high note. The Tigers faced Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Mizzou was trying to win its first postseason contest since the 2014 Citrus Bowl.However, The Demon Deacon’s Sam Hartman had something to say about […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
Juvenile arrested for shooting dispute over PlayStation
Police in Springfield, Mo., announced on Christmas Eve that a juvenile had recently been arrested over a shooting incident related to a PlayStation video game console.
Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
ksmu.org
Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs
Springfield City Utilities said midday on Friday that it was canceling an energy conservation request it issued earlier in the day, asking customers to turn down their thermostats and avoid using energy-intensive appliance like dishwashers. In a news release, CU officials said they were able to cancel that request because...
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
KYTV
Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes. “Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at...
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound traffic along I-44 MM 43.4 was halted as road crews work to move a stalled vehicle. MoDOT’s I-44 traffic camera located at the scene showed emergency vehicles in an empty eastbound lane near MM 43.4 Thursday afternoon (below). The incident was reported around 2:20 PM.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Week Between: Branson’s entertainment scene Christmas Eve to New Years Eve
The final week of the year is upon us and the question of what is there to do in Branson emerges once more. As always, your ever consistent entertainment editor, has diligently worked for the third year in a row to compile an entertaining list of the shows, theatres and attractions with plans to be open from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve.
KYTV
Police say man died from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a second victim in a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday has died. Jimmy Miller, 79, died from his injuries in the crash. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, also died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S....
ksgf.com
Power Companies Ask Customers For Help With Demand
(KTTS News) — City Utilities has canceled its request to cut demand for energy because of the winter storm. As this time, the energy conservation request issued earlier this morning, has been canceled. We want to thank you and our customers who responded to the appeal as we resolved the issue.
