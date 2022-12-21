Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Man's body found on Falls Road in Baltimore after fatal shooting
A man's body was found Monday morning on Falls Road in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called shortly before noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road, where a man's body was found. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the victim was identified as Darius Brockington, 22,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify five homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified five people who have been killed in the city. 36-year-old Dominick Williams (B/M DOB 08/27/86) was killed on December 21, 2022, in the unit block of South Howard Street. 44-year-old Howard Carter (B/M DOB 03-01/78) was killed on December 21- 2022,...
Police looking for attempted rape suspect in Southwest Baltimore
The incident happened on December 13 in the 3000 block of Stranden Road in Southwest Baltimore. Detectives released a sketch of the suspect and need help identifying them.
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
WBAL Radio
16-year-old boy shot during robbery in Highlandtown
A teenager was shot during a robbery late Monday night in Highlandtown, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called to the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. he boy was taken to a hospital.
20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Police are currently on scene at Mondawmin Mall metro station to investigate a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station dies at Shock Trauma
A man shot at the Mondawmin Metro subway station died at Shock Trauma, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a shooting. The victim, who police identified on Tuesday as Caleb Thompson, 20, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he...
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
Police investigating teen shot during Monday night robbery
A 16-year-old was found in the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Street with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known.
Wbaltv.com
Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say
DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in Bowleys Quarters shooting was subject of Amber Alert
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Detectives arrested the subject of an Amber Alert issued Monday morning in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend Sunday in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the unit block of Joggins Court...
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
1-year-old in Baltimore Amber Alert found safe
An Amber Alert has been issued in Baltimore for 1-year-old Damarie Williams. Police are looking for 32-year-old Dariel Martin Williams. Said to be armed and dangerous.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore Firefighters battled two-story house fire in Fed Hill
Baltimore City Firefighters battled an early morning rowhome fire in Federal Hill. Fire officials said the two-story home broke out into flames in the 100 block of East Churchill Street. There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time. This report will be updated.
WBAL Radio
Woman shot in Bowleys Quarters suffers life-threatening injuries
A woman was shot Sunday night in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the unit block of Joggins Court for a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information was immediately released. Anyone...
Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
