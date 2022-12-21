Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
Ever Wonder How El Paso’s Lucchese Boots Make Their Awesome Boots?
The legendary Texas bootmaker has been at it since 1883 and has been based in El Paso since 1986. Sam Lucchese started Lucchese Boots with a contract to make cavalry boots for he army. In the 1940's, he landed a contract to make a pair of boots representing each of the United States.
khqa.com
Migrants brace cold nights; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
Christmas Day Will Rock El Paso Style With These Amazing Locals
Sunday afternoon, from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. This year, Q Connected falls ON Christmas Day. We'll have...
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
Best Places For Rockers To Enjoy A Bite To Eat In El Paso
If there's two things El Paso loves, it's food & music. There's plenty of places to get food & appreciate music in town. Sometimes you don't have to go to a bar; sometimes the restaurant themselves is a place to appreciate the greats of music. Punk Burger: One of the...
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
Weird, Non Traditional Christmas Cards El Pasoans Might Give
Christmas cards have been a Christmas tradition for eons. A few years ago, I decided to modernize. Christmas cards can be the "bulk", box of 20 for X dollars or they can be unique works of art to be treasured for years and years. Everyone is different on this one.
El Paso Animal Services in Need of Holiday Volunteers for Their Christmas Party
El Paso Animal Services is joining forces with Rescue Runners and Double Dog Dare Bakery to host their "Pawliday" party where Double Dog Dare Bakery is donating over 700 pet friendly Christmas dinners and they need your help!. El Paso Animal Services Pawliday Party. Animal Services, located at 5001 Fred...
El Paso’s Top Google Searches for 2022 Include Dispensaries and Cats
The year is coming to an end and with it come some really great end-of-year lists. Today's end-of-year-list comes directly from Google and it reveals the top searches people in El Paso were looking up- and boy is it interesting. El Paso Top Google Searches. 2022 was a whirlwind of...
City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
Aurellias Brew in El Paso Stores and Proceeds Go Directly to Vets
It's a local El Paso brew... and you won't feel guilty drinking it. Aurellia's Bottle Shop & Brewhouse just released a new brew and 100% of the proceeds go to Chapter 187 Disabled American Veterans. That's right - 100% of the proceeds. We had Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia's Bottle...
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
El Paso airport bustling with migrants waiting for flights and holiday travelers
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Some suitcases at the El Paso International Airport are filled with Christmas presents, on their way to vacation. And some modest bags filled with a few clothing items, snacks and hope, are on their way to a new life. Dozens of migrants at the El Paso International Airport are spending […]
El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service
Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
El Paso residents buy migrants blankets, shoes and toys before Christmas
El Paso locals are rallying together to support the influx of thousands of migrants coming across the border just days before Christmas - some are even opening their homes to asylum seekers with children.
The Booze Rock Stars Want El Paso To Give As Christmas Gifts
With Christmas coming up fast, instead of scrambling on what to give your friend, or family member, that loves rock (or a nice cold one), perhaps what you need is staring at you right in the face at your local grocery store. Because what goes great with milk & cookies? Booze!
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0