ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Migrants brace cold nights; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — The borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
EL PASO, TX
US105

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service

Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy