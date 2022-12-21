Did Isiah Thoms play for the Bulls? So, what's it to him? None of his business, not his concern or worry. Or is it because he is obsessed with MJ. In any case, Thomas needs to get some Pro help.
As a Chicagoan, Isaiah should know that he should watch his mouth. He's always been a PUNK! I used to respect his play until I heard the "ice Jordan" remark during the All-Star game and then when he disrespected Larry Bird to Magic Johnson because he was "White" and Magic cut him off after that.
Ok. Why you making This your business to Comment. Did you Play for the Bulls or Pistons You were a bad Loser when you Played. You lucky you had Enforcer or you would have Gotten Slapped. You on the outside Looking In. Which means What you say 🤔 isn't Relevant.
