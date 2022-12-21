Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s plans to thwart retail crime
Project Unlock uses invisible technologies to activate products at POS. Lowe’s is applying cutting-edge technologies, including a first-for-home-improvement use of blockchain and low-cost RFID – a solution named Project Unlock – to help solve an age-old yet ever-growing problem: Organized retail crime. “We are inventing the technology...
furninfo.com
Retailers’ Employment Troubles Will Only Grow In 2023
A year ago, the retailers had one overwhelming employment problem: they couldn’t find enough people to work in their stores. Employees were leaving retail employers in droves and not enough people were queuing up to fill the vacancies. Retail job openings were up nearly 40% in December 2021 over...
gcimagazine.com
2022's Top Beauty Brands, Retailers and Sustainability Leaders: Cosmetify's Index
The Cosmetify Index has ranked the world's biggest beauty brands based on their social engagement and following, in addition to the most powerful beauty influencers, favorite sustainable brands and holy grail beauty products. The index weights Instagram followers, hashtags and engagement rate, as well as monthly organic traffic, to arrive...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
signsofthetimes.com
Surveillance and Strobe Lights: Walmart, Target and Other Major Retailers Level Up Their Loss Prevention
Mass merchants and major retail chains are reaching deeper into their bag of tricks this year to prevent holiday shoplifting. Retailers including Target and Barnes & Noble are locking up items behind plexiglass or using steel cables to tie merchandise to store shelves, Reuters reports, while others are installing cameras and hiring more security personnel.
8 Shopping Secrets Costco Managers Don’t Want You To Know
Shopping at Costco is an experience unlike any other. From the minute you walk into the membership-only superstore to the bagless checkout, you may feel slightly overwhelmed and strangely...
Costco vs. Sam's Club vs. Walmart: Which Costs Less This December?
Find out where you can find lowest-cost groceries this month.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment
Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Pensa Helps Consumer Packaged Goods Brands Gain Shelf Visibility
If you work in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) world, you’re worried about “shelf facings.”. That’s a term for the number of units of a product that can be seen from the front of a shelf in a retail store. As you might imagine, this is highly sought-after real estate.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Amazon New Year Sale: Top deals on tech, home goods, apparel and more
Amazon is offering a variety of after-Christmas deals during its New Year Sale to celebrate the upcoming New Year’s holiday. This is a Prime member exclusive sale with deals on tech, apparel, small appliances, furniture and more. Those who aren’t yet an Amazon Prime member can sign up for...
Returning holiday gifts? Keep these tips in mind
Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending. "They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse...
5 simple Amazon hacks to save money
These 5 simple hacks can help you save big next time you shop on Amazon.
Retailers Seek Flexible Financing Options to Boost Sales, Customer Experience
Offering a broad range of financing options helps merchants’ sales while improving the customer experience. Fresh off a successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Vicki Turjan, president of Versatile Credit, said retailers are focused on what’s next. “It’s an iffy time for retailers, so anything they can do...
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
ceoworld.biz
The world’s top 10 most popular luxury brands for 2023
A new study has revealed that Gucci is the world’s most popular luxury brand for 2023, according to the CEOWORLD magazine. Unsurprisingly, eight out of the ten in this list are fashion brands. The only ones that aren’t are Rolex (the most prestigious watch brand) and Tiffany (high-end luxury jewelry and specialty retailer).
Boxing Day Deals Are Nearly Here — These Retailers Will Be Offering Sales
If you missed out on Black Friday sales or Cyber Monday deals, you may have one more opportunity to save big on holiday must-haves. We’re talking about Boxing Day. Boxing Day is celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, though some retailers will begin offering deals a few days earlier.
