Hawaii men’s volleyball picked first in preseason Big West Conference poll; season tickets go on sale Dec. 27
The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team was selected first in the Big West Conference preseason poll.
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
Hawaii women’s basketball earns first road win of season over San Jose State
The Rainbow Wahine overcame 27 turnovers to beat the Spartans on the road.
247Sports
National Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class
- *VIP* Insider Interview: Listen to or read WarriorSportsNetwork's full-length commitment interview with Sagapolutele - Join now for 50% off a year AND free Paramount+ streaming - Ratings: 3-Stars / 80 rating by 247Sports / No. 172 OT nationally / 6-foot-4, 280 lbs. Location: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School.
KHON2
Hamilton in Hawaii
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
mauinow.com
Big Island vigil held in honor of fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew that went missing off Maui
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
KITV.com
Second crew member in downed Maui Hawaii Life Flight identified; vigils honor their service
A second crewmember onboard the Maui medic flight that went down last week has been identified. In a Hawaii Life Flight Facebook post, family identified Gabriel Camacho as the flight paramedic on board the missing plane. By KITV Web Staff.
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
hawaiinewsnow.com
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
KITV.com
Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday. The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief. Gov. Josh Green has set aside $50 million to fund a much-needed bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. It’s one of several priorities outlined in Green’s first executive budget, specifically aimed at improving healthcare.
mauinow.com
Hawai‘i Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters support state with emergency medical flights
Hawai‘i Army National Guard helicopters flew a combined four flights including aero-medical evacuations and patient air transports since Monday. The flights included two Kauai to O’ahu transports, a Moloka’i to Maui flight, and a Big Island to Maui mission. Two HIARNG medical evacuation crews, along with Hawaiʻi...
mauinow.com
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
Comments / 0