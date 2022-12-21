ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

247Sports

National Signing Day: See the Hawaii 2023 recruiting class

- *VIP* Insider Interview: Listen to or read WarriorSportsNetwork's full-length commitment interview with Sagapolutele - Join now for 50% off a year AND free Paramount+ streaming - Ratings: 3-Stars / 80 rating by 247Sports / No. 172 OT nationally / 6-foot-4, 280 lbs. Location: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge High School.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hamilton in Hawaii

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Surfline

The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii

Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief

Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March

A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
HAWAII STATE

