Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.

16 DAYS AGO