African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
‘Last Film Show’ Review: India’s Oscar Submission Is a Vibrant Ode to Cinema
Samay, the 9-year-old spitfire at the center of Last Film Show, is a pintsize wheeler-dealer, a wily old soul and a bit of a mechanical genius. As in another recently arrived film, The Fabelmans, this young protagonist’s obsession with the big screen begins with a family trip to the local theater (Spielberg’s name is one of many in the pantheon that writer-director Pan Nalin invokes at the beginning and end of his feature). But for rural kid Samay, owning his very own camera is not an option as it is for suburbanite Sammy Fabelman. With impressive ingenuity, he finds another...
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
‘Red River’: John Wayne Refused to Ever Let His Character ‘Cringe’
'Red River' actor John Wayne understood what the audience wanted in his character, so he refused to let Howard Hawks convince him to 'cringe' in the film.
What Does ‘Pinocchio’ Have in Common with ‘The Godfather’? It’s All in the Lighting
. Where do you look when trying to reinvent “Pinocchio?” How do you bring Carlo Collodi’s novel to the modern world when another, beloved animated version has existed for over 80 years? You look outside of animation, of course. For “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” cinematographer Frank Passingham (“Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Chicken Run”) took inspiration from live-action to give a brand new look to the the tale of a wooden boy brought to life. “There was one film in particular I wanted my lighting camera people to watch, and that was ‘The Godfather,'” Passingham told IndieWire. “I’m a big fan of...
Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles In Sweet Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas For Christmas
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are still madly in love! Lindsay marked Christmas Eve by posting a new photo of herself and her man on Instagram. In the pic, they’re both flashing big smiles while leaning toward one another in front of a white Christmas tree. Lindsay looks stunning in a silky green top with bright red lipstick, which was perfect for the festive occasion. She also posted a solo selfie of herself blowing a kiss to the camera.
Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley and More Helmers Contend for DGA Crown
You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, especially regarding the Directors Guild of America competition. In the history of the DGA awards, only eight winners of the guild have failed to win the Academy Award, most recently Sam Mendes (“1917”), who lost to eventual Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”). Spielberg, Ron Howard and Ben Affleck are the only winners not to receive an Oscar nom for director. This year, Spielberg, who won the Oscar prize twice for helming — “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — finds himself in one of his...
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature film from her original script
Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Oscar-winning movies 'Nomadland' and 'The Shape of Water.'
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Collider
'Empire of Light' Cast and Character Guide
Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.
New Movies on Streaming: ‘She Said,’ ‘Call Jane,’ + More
Ready for the weekend? Kick back with this week’s new movies on VOD which feature some incredible performers like Elizabeth Banks, Zoe Kazan, and Carey Mulligan, as well as this year’s Cannes darling, director Park Chan-wook’s latest, Decision To Leave. Decision To Leave, which earned Park Chan-wook...
Yetide Badaki Developing Nigerian Vampire TV Series & Comic With Prentice Penny & Sebastian A. Jones
EXCLUSIVE: Yetide Badaki, who starred in Starz’ American Gods, is biting into the comic book world. Badaki is developing a Nigerian vampire story as a TV series and a comic and has teamed with Payback Entertainment, the company founded by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny and Stranger Comics President Sebastian A. Jones. Naija Vamp is about a Nigerian vampire’s hunger for eternal love, beyond the flesh. It is described as an irreverent love letter to all those who have ever felt othered, wrapped in a blood-sucking coming-of-age self-discovery romp. The story follows Bisi, who is turning 40 years old. Again. In fact, Bisi turned...
Low Budget Sci-Fi Movies That Wound Up Making Millions
The first thing any filmmaker and studio need to agree on before embarking on the movie-making journey is a budget. The amount of money available to be spent will dictate just about everything, from casting and locations down to how scenes in the script can be bought to life. With science fiction, the budget undoubtedly decides what kind of special effects are possible. Still, just because a sci-fi movie is made on a limited budget, it rarely stops a director from dreaming big.
Collider
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
Initial reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Never doubt James Cameron
Yes, the film is three hours long but Cameron said you can take a bathroom break. What is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ about? What are the reviews for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’? When does ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hit theaters?
Read Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Screenplay
The rise of Cooper Raiff continues following the buzzy Sundance and then Apple TV+ debuts of his feature film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” this year. Also in 2022, the “Shithouse” director announced a new film, “The Trashers,” starring David Harbour and Cooper Hoffmann, and launched production company Small Ideas with former Black Bear Pictures executive Clementine Quittner. The outfit will aim to develop and produce independent film and television projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as writer-director Raiff’s own work. The first project at Small Ideas will be an undisclosed TV series written, directed, and produced by Raiff, with...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Unveils Behind the Scenes of Short Film Ahead 'Directors on Directors' Debut
Taylor Swift has made a name for herself not only as a singer-songwriter, but also as a director with the release of "All Too Well: The Short Film," and now she will be featured on Variety's "Directors On Directors" interview series. Swift released behind-the-scenes footage of her first-ever short film,...
