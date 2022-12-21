ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasd.org

Sullivan hosts Winter Festival with WNBA Star Kahleah Copper

For the first-time ever, James J. Sullivan School hosted a Winter Festival for its families, providing an opportunity to mingle, win bicycles and receive toys, coats and other warm weather accessories. More than 100 parents were in attendance to celebrate with the school community. The school created this festival to strengthen its partnership with families and provide a fun holiday event for families who may need assistance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy