Michigan State

bridgemi.com

New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help

Hall is a two-term West Michigan Republican and attorney with experience in party politics and both private and public sectors. He will serve as House Republican Leader next term, while Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, will assume the top leadership role of House Speaker. Hall predicts Democrats will ‘have a very...

