edsource.org
The community college student exodus
David Tellez had to make a tough decision — continue attending community college full-time, or focus on making money at work for his family. Like thousands of others in the last few years, he chose the latter. Just how many students left California’s community college system? And what are those colleges doing to win them back?
edsource.org
California school districts pass $20 billion in construction bonds, but some rural areas say no to higher taxes
Do you count on EdSource’s education coverage? If so, please make your donation today to keep us going without a paywall or ads. Notwithstanding worries about a looming recession and misperceptions that schools are swimming in money, California voters approved 71 of 101 TK-12 and community college construction bond proposals last month. The 65 of 94 TK-12 and six of seven community college district ballot measures that won will generate $20 billion in renovations and new construction.
