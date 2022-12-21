Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
LRAC supports Family Promise of Southern Delaware
The Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches presented a $50,000 donation to Family Promise of Southern Delaware Dec. 7, to assist in its mission to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise board President Dale Smith said the local affiliate is the second in Delaware and one of 200 across the nation,...
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $3K to Bless Our Children
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Cub recently donated $3,000 to the Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. and promoted by WRDE-TV and WBOC-TV. Bless Our Children campaign check presentation attendees shown are (l-) Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president; Paul Williams, WRDE-TV chief meteorologist; and Chuck Ward,...
Cape Gazette
Raymond Westrod, PNC retiree
Raymond Westrod, 80, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Dover, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He was born March 25, 1942, in Ridgely, Md., son of the late Joseph A. Westrod and Julia Bruncz. As someone who had a gift for numbers, Raymond’s career path led him to a lifelong...
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
Happy Holidays!
Wishing You and Yours a Very Happy Holiday Season and a. Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Cape Gazette
Vintage caboose is first display at Lewes Junction
There were plenty of smiles to go around among members of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association Dec. 19. After a year’s restoration work – including a professional paint job – a historic 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose was moved from the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad work building to its new display site in Stango Park in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Merry Christmas from the Seashore Striders
Merry Christmas to my Cape running readers. Each year, I like to leave a little present under the tree to some of my favorite folks. To Martin Rodriguez, I leave another sub-three-hour Boston Marathon and a masters win in his new division. To 73-year-old Mary Kessler, I leave another Delaware...
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Cape Gazette
Schell Family Foundation donates $5K to Clothing Our Kids
The Clothing Our Kids team is grateful to Schell Family Foundation for its 2022 contribution of $5,000 to help Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Since 2015, COK has been one of the fortunate beneficiaries of the foundation’s annual giving. The Schell Family Foundation comprises Joe and Debbie Schell, Chris and Lori Schell, Preston and Kathleen Schell, and Susie and Drew Matter. Chris serves as president of Schell Brothers, one of Delaware’s largest quality home builders. Preston serves as president at Ocean Atlantic Companies, a leading real estate development firm in the state. Lori runs Kids’ Cottage, a well-known childcare facility and preschool in the area. Kathleen is co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty and a former COK board member.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
John B. Lazzari III, devoted to God
John B. Lazzari III of Lewes died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Patricia McElligott Lazzari. He was born May 16, 1941, in NYC, son of the late John B. Lazzari II and Gertrude (Byrne) Lazzari. He graduated from Fordham Preparatory School in ‘59, Fordham University in ‘63 in New York, and received his master’s degree from Syracuse University.
Cape Gazette
Louise Miller Fortner, active in community
Louise Miller Fortner, 93, of Wilmington and Lewes, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by her daughters at the Country House, her residence since 2017. A lifelong resident of Delaware, Louise was born in Wilmington to Thomas W. and Edna Hitch Miller. She graduated from Wilmington High School, where she was a competitive roller skater and played first trumpet in the school band. She then graduated from Goldey Beacom College and went to work as a bookkeeper. Louise and her late husband, John, were the seventh householders to move into the brand-new Brandywine Hundred neighborhood of Surrey Park, where Louise happily devoted her life to raising their three daughters. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Louise was very involved in the Masonic community and worked side by side with John, the past grand master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Delaware. Together John and Louise initiated and organized the Job’s Daughters, Bethel Chapter 11 in north Wilmington. Active in the community, Louise volunteered at Wilmington Seaman’s Center and was a 65-year involved member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed music and dancing, from square dancing to ballroom dancing, bridge, travel, knitting, crocheting, sewing and all kinds of needlework, and especially gardening.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Christmas in Rehoboth Beach
A Christmas tree at The Bandstand in Rehoboth Beach is a holiday tradition. This photograph appears to be taken in the early 1990s before the city undertook the years-long Rehoboth Avenue streetscape project. This image also predates the current Bandstand, which was built in 2006. Prior to that, the Bandstand faced the Atlantic Ocean, with the stage located about where the Veterans Memorial is today. The Christmas tree lighting and sing-along tradition began in the 1980s, held every year on Black Friday to kick off the holiday season. This year’s tree, a green giant arborvitae donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, sits in about the same place as the tree in the photograph.
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
Cape Gazette
Santa goes to court in Miracle on the Circle
Kris Kringle went on trial at the Sussex County Courthouse Dec. 13, to see if he was indeed the real Santa Claus. The holiday reenactment of “Miracle on 34th Street” was performed for more than 300 Sussex County elementary school students. Santa, aka Family Court Judge James McGiffin, played the lead role in the performances. Retired Judge Jane Brady reprised her role as the defense attorney. Other officials participating in the performance include lawyer Rob Gibbs, lawyer Bliss Soucek, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsintz and his wife Kathi, and Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application gets nod from Sussex P&Z
At its Dec. 15 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a conditional-use application filed by Howard L. Ritter & Sons to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit off Plantation Road near the Robinsonville Road intersection outside Lewes.
