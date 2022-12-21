Louise Miller Fortner, 93, of Wilmington and Lewes, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by her daughters at the Country House, her residence since 2017. A lifelong resident of Delaware, Louise was born in Wilmington to Thomas W. and Edna Hitch Miller. She graduated from Wilmington High School, where she was a competitive roller skater and played first trumpet in the school band. She then graduated from Goldey Beacom College and went to work as a bookkeeper. Louise and her late husband, John, were the seventh householders to move into the brand-new Brandywine Hundred neighborhood of Surrey Park, where Louise happily devoted her life to raising their three daughters. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Louise was very involved in the Masonic community and worked side by side with John, the past grand master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Delaware. Together John and Louise initiated and organized the Job’s Daughters, Bethel Chapter 11 in north Wilmington. Active in the community, Louise volunteered at Wilmington Seaman’s Center and was a 65-year involved member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed music and dancing, from square dancing to ballroom dancing, bridge, travel, knitting, crocheting, sewing and all kinds of needlework, and especially gardening.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO