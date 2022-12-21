Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Abington wraps up December with gutsy win over Penn Charter
PHILADELPHIA >> Asked if the last week was his idea of a Christmas present for his team, Dan Marsh had to laugh. The Abington girls basketball coach certainly didn’t do his team a lot of favors in the last six days, with the Ghosts taking the court in five of them and in each of the last three. At the end of that gauntlet, which started over the weekend with a pair of games in the She Got Game Shore Games was defending Inter-Ac champion Penn Charter on Thursday night.
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Undefeated Villa Maria basketball squad defeats Notre Dame
The Villa Maria Academy girls basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 54-47 win against Academy of Notre Dame Thursday. The Hurricanes got off to an 11-4 lead, then outscored the Irish 19-13 in the final period. Villa Maria featured a balanced attack, with six players scoring six points or more, and no one tallying more than nine. Leading scorers were Alice Nash (nine points), Clare Cronley (nine), Marah McHugh (nine), Elaina Guerzon (eight), Carly Catania (seven) and Ava Irvine (six).
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Defense
Terrell Reynolds might have put together the best season of any defensive lineman in Pennsylvania this fall. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Philly area college lays off 6 full-time faculty to help close deficit
Cabrini University this month laid off six full-time faculty, three of them tenured, as another step in its budget-cutting to help close a deficit. They represent 8.7% of Cabrini’s 69 full-time faculty. Of those laid off, two taught writing and narrative arts, two science, one math, and one visual and performing arts, a university spokesperson said.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Delaware might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Delaware.
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
Abington Township police nab alleged home burglar
In wake of this incident, officials are warning homeowners that there is an uptick in burglaries around the holidays. They're asking everyone to stay on alert.
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
