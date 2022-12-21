ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

papreplive.com

Abington wraps up December with gutsy win over Penn Charter

PHILADELPHIA >> Asked if the last week was his idea of a Christmas present for his team, Dan Marsh had to laugh. The Abington girls basketball coach certainly didn’t do his team a lot of favors in the last six days, with the Ghosts taking the court in five of them and in each of the last three. At the end of that gauntlet, which started over the weekend with a pair of games in the She Got Game Shore Games was defending Inter-Ac champion Penn Charter on Thursday night.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

DLN local roundup: Undefeated Villa Maria basketball squad defeats Notre Dame

The Villa Maria Academy girls basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 54-47 win against Academy of Notre Dame Thursday. The Hurricanes got off to an 11-4 lead, then outscored the Irish 19-13 in the final period. Villa Maria featured a balanced attack, with six players scoring six points or more, and no one tallying more than nine. Leading scorers were Alice Nash (nine points), Clare Cronley (nine), Marah McHugh (nine), Elaina Guerzon (eight), Carly Catania (seven) and Ava Irvine (six).
VILLA MARIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

