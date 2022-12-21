ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway expected to open Thursday

 4 days ago
Jacksonville FL — Changes are coming to your drive through Jacksonville’s Southside right before the holiday travel rush. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to open the Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway mainline Thursday. That means if you use the East Beltway express lanes from Butler Boulevard south to State Road 9-B, you’ll be able to exit onto 9-B, or now you can choose to continue on the East Beltway past Philips Highway.

Hampton Ray with FDOT says this change is expected to be complete by the morning commute Thursday.

“Overnight they will remove the barricades, the signage will change”. Ray says.

Ray does say since getting off onto Philips Highway from the express lanes is a bit tricky, he is suggesting you not use the express lanes if you need to get off at Philips Highway from I-295 south.

“While you can make that movement to get over to Philips Highway, it might be a challenge”. Ray says.

If you use the express lanes and keep going on the East Beltway, your next exit option past Philips Highway is to get off onto I-95.

The express lanes are using time-of-day tolling, which means tolls will only be charged to your SunPass or transponder account during “peak” driving hours. FDOT has those hours as 6 AM – 10 AM and 3 PM – 7 PM Monday through Friday. The tolls are $0.50.

Outside of those hours, tolls are not collected and Ray says you can use the lanes, even if you don’t have a transponder like a SunPass.

During the upcoming holiday driving period, Ray says tolls will not be collected during the observed Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Those days are Monday, December 26th, and Monday, January 2nd.

