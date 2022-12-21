December 15, 1942 – December 15, 2022 (age 80) David Eugene Cramer, 80 died December 15, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden, Utah. Dave was born December 15, 1942 in Clarion, Iowa to Leonard Jelske Cramer and Lucile Mae Armstrong. He attended Clarion High School and was in many activities including the Drama Club. After graduating in 1961 he attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for one semester. At that point, he followed his father’s lead and joined the US Navy. After training to be an electronic technician, he was assigned to a couple of ships based out of Norfolk, Virginia. Later he was transferred to an Army base in Ethiopia in the mountains above Addis Ababa. After being discharged, he went to work as an ET for the Physics Research Department under the direction of Dr. James Van Allen. After the Challenger space craft blew up (and NASA money dried up!), Dave contacted Space Dynamics Laboratory in Logan, Utah to apply for a job. We moved to Hyde Park, Utah in August 1989.

