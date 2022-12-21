This January, many people will declare that 2023 will be the year that they finally start exercising. Only some will honor these promises to themselves. Joe Conroy is one person who has kept his resolve. More than two decades ago, the Bordentown City resident joined the Running Company of Haddonfield on its weekly group runs. He joined, he says, to get into better shape, and also for the social aspect.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO