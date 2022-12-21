Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Related
Community News
Robbinsville Police and emergency workers grow beards for charity
Inspired by the late Joe Barker, Robbinsville Township police officers, members of PBA Local #344 and the Robbinsville Fire Department joined with neighboring departments such as Hopewell and West Windsor to raise a total of $8,000 during this year’s 6th Annual “No-Shave November” – an initiative aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research.
Community News
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
Community News
Running man: Joe Conroy sets sights on NJ Devil 100-mile race
This January, many people will declare that 2023 will be the year that they finally start exercising. Only some will honor these promises to themselves. Joe Conroy is one person who has kept his resolve. More than two decades ago, the Bordentown City resident joined the Running Company of Haddonfield on its weekly group runs. He joined, he says, to get into better shape, and also for the social aspect.
Charity doubles amount of food for families in Camden, NJ
Double the Donations: "We surprised them this morning and we're bringing them 55,000 pounds of food today," said Dave Smith, CEO of the Mount Group.
Community News
Ewing authors tell the history of Washington Crossing in new book
Ewing-based historians Patricia Millen and Robert Sands recently published the Images of America series book Washington Crossing. The two say their new Arcadia Press book of mainly vintage photographs “was written to honor the 1776 crossing of the Delaware by General George Washington and his army and the parks that mark its place in history.”
One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible residents of Camden county
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Community News
$190M light rail plan proposed to replace Dinky rail line
New Jersey Transit is considering a plan to replace the Dinky rail line that runs between the Princeton Junction and Princeton train stations. Stantec—a professional services company in the design and consulting industry hired by N.J. Transit—issued a 44-page Princeton Transitway Study report on Nov. 21. The report evaluated the future of the line, studied alternatives and issued a preliminary concept analysis.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Community News
Nature in the Valley: Brandon Farms meadow offers lessons for all
My email box was completely filled with forwards of the New York Times Dec. 14 article entitled, “They Fought the Lawn. And the Lawn’s Done.” What made the story so compelling was that it had all the elements of a blockbuster film: a simple scenario with a relatable protagonist who overcame significant challenges in her desire to do good.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Wings in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
southarkansassun.com
New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America
According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA
Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
schoolbusfleet.com
Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts
Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
Comments / 0