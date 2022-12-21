Read full article on original website
Pamela Crouch
2d ago
We have poison pouring across our border, but we use all of our money and resources to mop it up on the inside. Our first line of defense is border security, after the drugs make their way into our country the Damage is already done.
Reply(1)
8
G G
2d ago
Don’t pay any attention to the fact these drugs first have to cross our border in order to get into the country. The American people suffer because we refuse to protect our borders.
Reply(4)
10
Donny Parks
2d ago
Why was the CIA never charged for bringing plants in the country from Cuba that ultimately lead to the crack epidemic?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm in […]
Missing twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
A 5-month-old baby abducted early this week while sitting with his twin brother in the back of a car when it was stolen was found safe Thursday night in Indianapolis, authorities said.
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
11 charged as Indianapolis drug trafficking organization busted
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people for their alleged roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. The trafficking is said to have involved fentanyl and methamphetamine. The group is accused of primarily distributing meth in Indianapolis beginning in 2021. Some of those charged are accused of...
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
WIBC.com
Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis. The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night. Kyair was found near the...
WISH-TV
12 face federal criminal charges in trafficking of meth in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people and another person was arrested as part of an effort to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis says. The indictment was unsealed Dec. 14, the office said...
Twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, woman who took her charged
The Columbus Police Department confirmed to News 5 the missing twin boy has been found alive and safe near a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Mall shooter told ex he would `take others' if he died
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of a 20-year-old man who fatally shot three people at an Indianapolis-area mall said he told her he didn’t expect to make it to 21 and that if he killed himself, he would “take others” with him, a police chief said Wednesday. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman was also fascinated with Nazi Germany, according to the ex-girlfriend, who was interviewed after the July 17 shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. But while the three slain victims were Hispanic, there was no indication the shooting was racially motivated, said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison. Authorities have not determined a specific motive for the attack, Ison said. The ex-girlfriend never reported what Sapirman told her to the police, according to Ison, who said that otherwise there were no red flags raised that could have tipped off authorities about the killings in the city just south of Indianapolis. Sapirman, who was shot and killed by an armed shopper shortly after opening fire, posted more than 700 comments on social media about mass killers between 2017 and this year, but never indicated he was planning to carry out such an attack, Ison said at a news conference.
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
wrtv.com
Shots fired outside Dick's Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall, no one was hit
GREENWOOD — Shots were fired outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store outside the Greenwood Park Mall Friday afternoon, according to Greenwood Police. No one was injured but the entire mall is on lockdown as police investigate and figure out what happened. The mall is currently being cleared. No shots...
Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide
Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.
WOWO News
One dead in US 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Comments / 46