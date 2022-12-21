Read full article on original website
See This Remodeled 1940 Homestead In Hudson, Texas
Looking at the outside of this 2 story home built in 1940, you would not imagine that the inside would be this modern and inviting. I was amazed at all there is to see inside and outside of this over 9 acre property for sale at 5374 HWY 103 West.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
It’s Texas Law: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Extreme Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is settling in across East Texas thanks to an Arctic air blast. This freezing weather isn't just dangerous to humans, but also to our outdoor pets and livestock. It's Texas law now that you must provide adequate shelter for any outdoor pet and to provide them a safe haven from the extreme elements.
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close
After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Hudson, Texas Boy Severely Burned While Saving Brother’s Life
The word 'hero' is sometimes overused. But, in the case of 12-year-old Rylan Luna, the word 'hero' doesn't come close to encapsulating the life-saving actions that this young man displayed on Saturday, December 10. Yes, Rylan is a hero, but he is also a warrior, a guardian angel, and he...
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Straight Hours…Twice!
For many Texans, a trip or two to the liquor store is a common occurrence during the holiday season. Margaritas and some mixed drinks may be on the menu for some gatherings with family and friends. When making plans on when to get those bottles of tequila, whiskey, or rum...
