See This Remodeled 1940 Homestead In Hudson, Texas
Looking at the outside of this 2 story home built in 1940, you would not imagine that the inside would be this modern and inviting. I was amazed at all there is to see inside and outside of this over 9 acre property for sale at 5374 HWY 103 West.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
Watch the Texas Power Grid Keep Up with this Weekend’s Artic Blast
If you ask East Texans about the winter of 2021, you'll probably get a mean mug back. That winter brought the most snow and coldest temperatures any of us had seen in a very long time. To make matters worse, most of the state of Texas was without power for up to four days, or longer, because the grid that was supposed to keep everything on couldn't keep up with the massive demand. Since that time, the question has come up many times if that same grid would be able to keep up with any kind of extreme weather like the brutal cold that will settle over East Texas starting tomorrow (December 22).
Hudson, Texas Boy Severely Burned While Saving Brother’s Life
The word 'hero' is sometimes overused. But, in the case of 12-year-old Rylan Luna, the word 'hero' doesn't come close to encapsulating the life-saving actions that this young man displayed on Saturday, December 10. Yes, Rylan is a hero, but he is also a warrior, a guardian angel, and he...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close
After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Straight Hours…Twice!
For many Texans, a trip or two to the liquor store is a common occurrence during the holiday season. Margaritas and some mixed drinks may be on the menu for some gatherings with family and friends. When making plans on when to get those bottles of tequila, whiskey, or rum...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
It’s Texas Law: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Extreme Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is settling in across East Texas thanks to an Arctic air blast. This freezing weather isn't just dangerous to humans, but also to our outdoor pets and livestock. It's Texas law now that you must provide adequate shelter for any outdoor pet and to provide them a safe haven from the extreme elements.
The Deep Freeze Will Slam East Texas on Thursday Afternoon
A couple of winters ago, Deep East Texas experienced one of its coldest snaps in history. Temperatures plummeted into the single digits, snow was plentiful around the region, and an ice storm took out power to many locations for several days. The Bad News. A polar plunge is expected to...
