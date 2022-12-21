ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental

Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
ValleyCentral

Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX
Watch the Texas Power Grid Keep Up with this Weekend’s Artic Blast

If you ask East Texans about the winter of 2021, you'll probably get a mean mug back. That winter brought the most snow and coldest temperatures any of us had seen in a very long time. To make matters worse, most of the state of Texas was without power for up to four days, or longer, because the grid that was supposed to keep everything on couldn't keep up with the massive demand. Since that time, the question has come up many times if that same grid would be able to keep up with any kind of extreme weather like the brutal cold that will settle over East Texas starting tomorrow (December 22).
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close

After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution

A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
SLATON, TX
The Deep Freeze Will Slam East Texas on Thursday Afternoon

A couple of winters ago, Deep East Texas experienced one of its coldest snaps in history. Temperatures plummeted into the single digits, snow was plentiful around the region, and an ice storm took out power to many locations for several days. The Bad News. A polar plunge is expected to...
