Read full article on original website
Related
Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky
Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes
EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — As Republican Tyler Kistner's closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white...
Army Times
Congress finalizes full year budget for VA, Department of Defense
Congress on Friday finalized plans for a $1.7 trillion spending plan for government operations in fiscal 2023, staving off the possibility of a government shutdown on Christmas Eve and providing full-year funding for the military, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies. The legislation provides $817 billion in...
Army Times
Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal
President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
Army Times
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says
"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.
Army Times
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
Army Times
How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...
Comments / 0