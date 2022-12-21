ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WSB Radio

GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — As Republican Tyler Kistner's closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white...
MAINE STATE
Army Times

Congress finalizes full year budget for VA, Department of Defense

Congress on Friday finalized plans for a $1.7 trillion spending plan for government operations in fiscal 2023, staving off the possibility of a government shutdown on Christmas Eve and providing full-year funding for the military, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies. The legislation provides $817 billion in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Army Times

Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal

President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
Army Times

DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission

The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Army Times

Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
WASHINGTON STATE
Army Times

How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...

