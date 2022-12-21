French fashion seems to be the blueprint for cool girls everywhere (Emily or not), but storied label Celine took its latest fashion show away from Europe and dropped its new collection in Los Angeles. Not only did the stars come out for the show and runway, but Kaia Gerber did double duty when she wore a shimmering, holiday party-ready minidress to the show's after-party. Earlier, when she took her turn on the runway, she wore a draped beige dress with side cutouts and an intricate bodice, but there was no question that her reflective, micro-mini stole the show (and the spotlight).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO