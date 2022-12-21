Read full article on original website
11 Michael Kors Handbag Deals You Must See to Believe — Up to 74% Off
Cyber Week is still going strong at Michael Kors, and the deals on their handbags are truly incredible — up to 74% off!
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Nordstrom Rack’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has Winter Coats for Up to 80% Off
We found the best 14 styles under $100.
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Ashley Graham Steps Out For Date Night in a Completely Sheer Hooded Dress
Ashley Graham went out for date night with husband Justin Ervin on Dec. 8 in nothing but a set of black underwear layered beneath a completely sheer maxi dress. On Thursday, the couple attended the Time Person of the Year Reception in New York City in coordinated black ensembles. Graham opted for a mesh hooded dress from the brand Interior's fall/winter 2022 evening-wear collection, while Ervin looked dashing in a turtleneck layered under a single-breasted velvet blazer and black slacks.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Denim Jeans Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Similar to white T-shirts, tote bags, and cashmere sweaters, women’s jeans remain a significant part of women’s wardrobes. Even supermodels like Gigi Hadid don jeans when not strutting down the runway clad in designer clothes. Lucky for you, Hadid’s favorite denim brand, Ética, has many styles — baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, straight-leg jeans — on sale today for up to 64% off at Nordstrom.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock &...
4 Top-Rated Pairs Of Uggs For Women You Can Snag On Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugg season is upon us! Ever since Uggs shot to popularity in the early...
Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party
French fashion seems to be the blueprint for cool girls everywhere (Emily or not), but storied label Celine took its latest fashion show away from Europe and dropped its new collection in Los Angeles. Not only did the stars come out for the show and runway, but Kaia Gerber did double duty when she wore a shimmering, holiday party-ready minidress to the show's after-party. Earlier, when she took her turn on the runway, she wore a draped beige dress with side cutouts and an intricate bodice, but there was no question that her reflective, micro-mini stole the show (and the spotlight).
Vince Camuto 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $250 Heeled Boots For Just $99
Serena Williams Is a Blue Vision in Striking Bodycon Dress & Metallic Sandals for S by Serena ‘Sincerely, You’ Collection
Serena Williams looked glamorous as she took to Instagram yesterday to show off an image from S by Serena’s newest collection, titled “Sincerely, You.” Williams wore a royal blue velvet turtleneck long-sleeve dress that featured ruched detailing, complementing the crossover midi skirt. She brought more elegance to the look with a silver-toned bracelet, diamond earrings, and a sparkling infinity pendant necklace. The pieces are from her very own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. Williams kept her caramel brown hair down in a softly waved style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip. The Olympic gold medalist...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’
Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend. While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
