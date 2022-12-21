PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with State Statute at N.J.S.A. 40A:63-3(2)e., the Township Committee of the Township of Hanover will convene its in-person 2023 Reorganization Meeting to be held on Thursday evening, January 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The Reorganization Meeting shall take place in the Main Public Meeting Room at the Municipal Building located at 1000 Route 10 in Whippany (at the intersection of Route 10 Westbound and North Jefferson Road).

HANOVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO