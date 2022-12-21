Read full article on original website
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals
CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
State College
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh pitched in responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
A look at what the forecast holds for Centre County through the Christmas weekend
Centre County should prepare for high winds and low temperatures, and even potential power outages.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
Wind chill watch issued for Clinton & northern Lycoming Counties
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,. Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,. Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Trout Run. 118 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind...
Some municipalities in Centre County declare snow emergencies
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Centre County municipalities have announced a snow emergency with winter weather hitting the area. State College-area residents were issued an emergency that took effect at 5:30 p.m. People are reminded to clean sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm has stopped, according to a news release […]
1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
Here’s a look at power outages across Centre County as high winds pick up
Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible through Saturday.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
Police: Northern Cambria duo stole nearly 200 ft. of copper piping from a home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace. The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
