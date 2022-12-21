Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Man Fuming After Wife 'Uninvites' Mother from Christmas Dinner Behind His Back
Is it ever justified to ban family members from Christmas celebrations?. Though many would argue that the meaning of the Christmas holidays is to bring loved ones and family together to enjoy one another's company and be grateful for what they have, not everyone agrees with this philosophy.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
Upworthy
Santa gets a boyfriend in Christmas ad and it's winning hearts
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and one released in 2021, featuring a gay love story, is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film "When Harry met Santa." Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Prince Harry Dresses Up as Spider-Man to Send Encouraging Christmas Message to Children Who Have Lost a Parent
“Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay.”
How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
The Home From ‘A Christmas Story’ Is Up for Sale — But Not to Just Anybody, Owner Shares
What holiday gift do you get the man who already owns the most iconic building in Christmas film history? His first tattoo, apparently. Brian Jones, who owns the beloved Cleveland house that served as rambunctious Ralphie Parker’s residence in the 1983 feature “A Christmas Story,” is taking this interview inside of a tattoo parlor, meeting with the artist that will engrave his first ink: the iconic fishnet-sporting leg lamp that’s one of the seasonal staple’s most enduring images. It’s an appropriate graphic for Jones, as he began his unique but popular business by first selling replicas of “Story’s” leggy light...
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
momcollective.com
Single Mom Christmas
I’m not sure if there are other single moms out there doing it by yourselves, but I wanted to let you know I’m here for you. I see you. This article is for all you beautiful Mammas. I decided to celebrate all the accomplishments I’m achieving as a...
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Homeowner Explains Altercation with Movie's Actor Amid Sale
Last week, it was reported that Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original A Christmas Story as well as the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, got into an altercation with Brian Jones, the man who currently owns the iconic Cleveland house from the film. According to a video shared by TMZ, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when Jones started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, claimed he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did as Anaya and the homeowner were in talks for the actor to buy the house. Today, Variety released an interview with Jones who spoke about the sale and addressed the recent altercation, saying he didn't like that Anaya was asking for donations to go towards the purchase.
hobbiesonabudget.com
Easy Christmas Cards with Cricut Joy
Do you have a Cricut Joy but you’re not quite sure how to get started making custom Christmas cards? Maybe you don’t even have a Cricut Access membership and think you can’t make something super special. Last night I finished up my cards for the season and learned a few things that you may find helpful. They may look complex, but making these holiday cards is super simple. It’s a simple matter of click, print, and cut!
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): A Christmas Bargain by Mindy Obenhaus
Welcome to the Blog + Review Blitz for A Christmas Bargain by Mindy Obenhaus, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Keep reading for an excerpt. When single mom Annalise Grant inherits a fledgling Christmas tree farm in Texas, she vows to do whatever it takes to make it a success. But when neighbor Hawkins Prescott claims some of her trees are on his property, the only option is a partnership. As Christmas draws closer, Annalise and Hawkins find themselves growing closer as well. Could a family by Christmas become part of the deal?
Comments / 0