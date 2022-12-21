Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State Football still waiting on one commit to sign
Penn State Football will attempt to secure the signature of every 2023 commit on Wednesday. Penn State Football had a busy morning, signing 22 of its 23 commits from the 2023 recruiting class, officially making them Nittany Lions. The lone commit to not sign his national letter of intent is...
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh pitched in responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Centre YMCA to offer ‘Christmas Blessings in a Box’
UPDATE — The YMCA of Centre County is canceling an Anti-Hunger program food distribution event that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24. YMCA of Centre County Communications Director Emilie Hettinger said extreme temperatures forced the cancelation of the event that was going to be held in Philipsburg. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Various Centre County […]
Racial slur directed at man before assault
State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
Onward State
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus
There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Receiving drug and alcohol help during the holidays
(WTAJ)–While some people see the holidays as a joyous time, others it can bring out triggers and emotions. Those that struggle with mental health, drug and alcohol abuse may have a feeling of isolation. Also, different memories and activity can lead someone down the wrong path of recovery. Incoming Executive Director of the Blair County […]
texasbreaking.com
Man from State College Alleged to Have Raped Youngster at His House
State police said that a man from State College sexually attacked a youngster at his residence, and he is now charged with rape. State police from Rockview reported in the criminal complaint that the young girl informed troopers in June that Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually abused her at his home with “his ‘privates'” at some point in 2020.
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
A look at what the forecast holds for Centre County through the Christmas weekend
Centre County should prepare for high winds and low temperatures, and even potential power outages.
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
Comments / 0