Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bahsredandwhite.com
The man, the myth, the legend: Noah Gadsby
Meet Noah Gadsby: an extensively involved student at Bellefonte High, bound for a successful future. Since his freshman year, Noah has taken on a rigorous academic schedule. By graduation, he will have taken 9 Advanced Placement (AP) classes that have included AP Chemistry, AP Calculus BC, and AP US History. In addition, he ranks amongst the top ten in his class, achieving distinguished honor roll all three years.
How London Montgomery’s resolve will help him make an impact on Penn State football
Montgomery tore his ACL before his senior season.
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh pitched in responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Tyrone art studio teaches centuries old holiday tradition
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–It’s never too late to bring back some holiday traditions even some from hundreds of years ago. Earlier Wednesday evening, STUDIO Nine-54 in Tyrone did just that with their Yule Festival celebration by letting folks decorate their own yule log. As part of the art studio’s celebration, decorating the log helps to […]
Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
National Signing Day 2022: Penn State takes the recruiting crown in Pennsylvania
The Nittany Lions have commitments from four of the top seven players in the state
The Daily Collegian
Activities, work canceled at University Park beginning at 5 a.m. Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State officials are continuing to monitor the winter weather affecting University Park and forecasts are predicting that the snow will turn to rain this afternoon and temperatures will rise, aiding with cleanup. Employees who are on campus now are advised to remain on campus through the end of their shift when travel conditions are expected to improve.
Highest ceiling? Hidden gem? Debating the Penn State Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class
We’re taking a look at the superlatives in the class, including the team’s biggest get and who will make the earliest impact on the team.
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
State College
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College
Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
bahsredandwhite.com
BASD finds new PR manager
The Bellefonte Area School District has a new Public Relations Director, Mrs. Carla Cipro. Mrs. Cipro is currently a Video Production teacher at Bellefonte High School. Mrs. Cipro says that, as Public Relations Director, she has several roles, including, running the districts’ social media websites. You can find these page on Facebook (Bellefonte Area School District), Instagram (@bellefonte.schools), and Twitter (@bellefonteasd).
State College
Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. Coming to State College Area
A central Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain is set to expand next year with a new location in the State College area. Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is planning to move into the former TGI Fridays at 1215 N. Atherton St. Once it’s open in 2023, the restaurant will be the family-friendly chain’s fifth franchise in Pennsylvania.
Centre County United Way launches online silent auction
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]
State College
HVAB, Visit Clearfield County open heritage center
PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County celebrated the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house recently at 22 N. Front St. in downtown Philipsburg. In addition to representatives of the respective organizations, county commissioners from both counties...
A new smoothie place is coming to a downtown State College high-rise apartment complex
It will be the first franchise to come to the State College area.
Helping hands: ‘Night In A Car’ event shines a light on the hidden aspect of homelessness
Bridge of Hope Centre County will host the fundraising event at Trinity Lutheran Church in State College.
Digital Collegian
State College Borough lifts snow emergency
The Borough of State College lifted a snow emergency at 12:30 p.m. on Friday after it declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release. It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm. During the emergency, the release said...
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
State College
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
Comments / 0