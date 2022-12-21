Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO