Bellefonte, PA

bahsredandwhite.com

The man, the myth, the legend: Noah Gadsby

Meet Noah Gadsby: an extensively involved student at Bellefonte High, bound for a successful future. Since his freshman year, Noah has taken on a rigorous academic schedule. By graduation, he will have taken 9 Advanced Placement (AP) classes that have included AP Chemistry, AP Calculus BC, and AP US History. In addition, he ranks amongst the top ten in his class, achieving distinguished honor roll all three years.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone art studio teaches centuries old holiday tradition

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–It’s never too late to bring back some holiday traditions even some from hundreds of years ago. Earlier Wednesday evening, STUDIO Nine-54 in Tyrone did just that with their Yule Festival celebration by letting folks decorate their own yule log. As part of the art studio’s celebration, decorating the log helps to […]
TYRONE, PA
247Sports

Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’

Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Activities, work canceled at University Park beginning at 5 a.m. Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State officials are continuing to monitor the winter weather affecting University Park and forecasts are predicting that the snow will turn to rain this afternoon and temperatures will rise, aiding with cleanup. Employees who are on campus now are advised to remain on campus through the end of their shift when travel conditions are expected to improve.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
TYRONE, PA
State College

Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College

Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

BASD finds new PR manager

The Bellefonte Area School District has a new Public Relations Director, Mrs. Carla Cipro. Mrs. Cipro is currently a Video Production teacher at Bellefonte High School. Mrs. Cipro says that, as Public Relations Director, she has several roles, including, running the districts’ social media websites. You can find these page on Facebook (Bellefonte Area School District), Instagram (@bellefonte.schools), and Twitter (@bellefonteasd).
State College

Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. Coming to State College Area

A central Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain is set to expand next year with a new location in the State College area. Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is planning to move into the former TGI Fridays at 1215 N. Atherton St. Once it’s open in 2023, the restaurant will be the family-friendly chain’s fifth franchise in Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County United Way launches online silent auction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

HVAB, Visit Clearfield County open heritage center

PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County celebrated the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house recently at 22 N. Front St. in downtown Philipsburg. In addition to representatives of the respective organizations, county commissioners from both counties...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Borough lifts snow emergency

The Borough of State College lifted a snow emergency at 12:30 p.m. on Friday after it declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release. It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm. During the emergency, the release said...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
aajhslivewire.com

Mama Randazzo’s

Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ALTOONA, PA
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
State College

‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser

Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

